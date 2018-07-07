Is That Abhay Deol? Thank You, Esha Deol For Sharing These Pics

Esha Deol Instagrammed this photo (courtesy imeshadeol)

Actor Abhay Deol made a rare appearance on Instagram after his cousin Esha Deol shared photos of the two recently. From the photos, it appears that Esha and Abhay caught up for lunch together and clearly, made the best of it posing for goofy photos. Esha, who shared the photos on Instagram, added this caption: "Soul connect." Meanwhile, Esha's Instafam is really thankful to her for sharing photos of Abhay Deol. "Thank you Esha Deol, for tagging him," was the general sentiment in the comments section. Esha Deol is the eldest daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra and Abhay is Dharmendra's nephew.



Abhay Deol does have verified social media accounts but posts photos of himself only very rarely which is also the case with his featuring in headlines. Last year, he trended a lot for his blistering attack on Bollywood celebrities for endorsing fairness creams and those on the list included names like Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan. Earlier this year, he was asked about his "outspoken nature" in an interview with mid-day, when he said: "It does burn bridges."



On the work front, Abhay Deol is awaiting the release of his Tamil debut Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai. In Bollywood, he was last seen in Nanu Ki Jaanu.







On the work front, she was last seen in 2015's Kill Them Young is all set to make a comeback this year with short film Cakewalk.