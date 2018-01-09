New Mom Esha Deol And Husband Bharat Takhtani In A Romantic Throwback Photo

Actress Esha Deol, who gave birth to a baby girl in October, recently Instagrammed a romantic throwback picture with husband Bharat Takhtani. "Throwback to a snowy day somewhere in this beautiful world with my love," Esha captioned the post, adding a heart emoticon. "That's an adorable picture," wrote a user while another asked the 35-year-old actress to post some pictures of her daughter Radhya. "Beautiful picture, Esha. Share some pictures of the baby," read a comment. Esha Deol married Bharat Takhtani in a lavish ceremony in 2012. She is the elder daughter of star couple Hema Malini and Dharmendra. Her younger sister Ahana is married to businessman Vaibhav Vohra and the couple together have a son Darien, 2.
Here's the throwback picture which Esha shared.
Esha gave birth to Radhya on October 20 (a day after Diwali). Her name has been derived from Goddess Radha. "We are very happy to announce that our daughter will be named as Radhya Takhtani. The name has been jointly decided by Esha and me," Bharat Takhtani told news agency IANS.
Fri Oct 20 was a spl & wonderful day! Esha was blessed wth a beautiful baby girl & my cup of happiness is full.Ab ghar par Lakshmiji aagayi— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 23, 2017
Esha Deol debuted in Bollywood with 202's Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. She is best-known for films such as Dhoom, Yuva, No Entry and Dus. Her last Hindi film was Kill Them Young, which released in 2015. She has also co-hosted reality show Roadies X2.