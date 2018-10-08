Inside Gauri Khan's Birthday Celebrations With Shah Rukh Khan And AbRam. Suhana And Aryan Were Missed

Gauri Khan Instagrammed this photo (courtesy gaurikhan)

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan rung in her birthday with her actor-husband and youngest son AbRam, along with a few family members, in Alibaug on Sunday. Gauri, who blew out 48 candles on her birthday cake on October 8, shared adorable photos from inside the early celebrations on Instagram - one of them is a selfie clicked by Shah Rukh while the other appears to be the end product of the superstar being behind the lens. You must have noticed that Aryan and Suhana are missing from the celebrations and Gauri's caption explains it all: "With half of my better halves on my birthday...the other halves in school!" Suhana is currently finishing college at Ardingly while her elder brother Aryan is already studying films in California.

On Saturday, Gauri Khan took off for Alibaug from Mumbai with AbRam and others in tow.

The mention of Suhana and Aryan in Gauri's birthday post is evident that the two were really, really missed at the fam-jam. Earlier, in her first ever magazine interview to Vogue, Suhana had credited mom Gauri for ensuring that all members of the family catch up: "We know it's important to spend time together. Mum coordinates all our diaries and plans our holidays, where we just hang out watching movies and playing games. We're all super competitive, so when we play board games things become super tense."

Gauri Khan, who owns her very own interior designer label Gauri Khan Designs, has designed Ranbir Kapoor's new apartment and redecorated Karan Johar's roof top other than several other celeb homes. She has also designed a restaurant in Khar - Arth.

Last seen in Jab Harry Met Sejal, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.