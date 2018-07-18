Gauri Khan And Suhana Shine Brighter Than The New York Sun In This Pic

Gauri Khan with her daughter Suhana. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

There's an addition in Gauri Khan and her daughter Suhana's New York travel diary. Fan clubs found a picture of the mother daughter duo setting fashion goals while travelling NYC. Suhana, dressed a clinging yellow tank top and shorts, posed with Gauri, who was dressed in printed denims and a cold-shoulder black t-shirt. Gauri and Suhana were shining brighter than the New York sun in the picture, which is now viral. Several fan clubs shared the photo, which hit the Internet a day after Gauri Khan shared a photo, in which Suhana looked like her mom's mirror image. But more about that later, check out Suhana and Gauri's latest picture from NYC:



A post shared by Suhana (@suhanakhan143) on Jul 16, 2018 at 7:03am PDT



Last month, the Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri and their three children (Aryan, Suhana and AbRam) were on a vacation in Spain with Gauri's brother Vikrant's family. However, this New York holiday apparently only belongs to Gauri and Suhana, who are touring all by themselves, leaving the boys behind - Aryan was spotted in London while Shah Rukh Khan was filming Zero in Mumbai.



Here's the aforementioned picture of Gauri and Suhana, instagrammed by the former:



A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jul 16, 2018 at 12:15pm PDT



Last month, Suhana completed her course in Ardingly, England and Gauri attended her finals party there. At the party, Suhana wore a sequined Monisha Jaising outfit. Gauri Khan shared these photos with her Instafam.

Suhana, 18, is the second of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's three children. Her elder brother Aryan, 20, is studying films while younger brother AbRam, 5, lives in Mumbai with his parents. Shah Rukh's upcoming film is