Shah Rukh Khan Just Had To Comment On Gauri And Suhana's New York Pic. He's Hilarious

There are several reasons why we love Shah Rukh Khan and his social media activities - you will too, if you chance upon what he tweeted about wife Gauri's photo with daughter Suhana. Now, Shah Rukh may be in Mumbai busy with his work commitments but that doesn't mean the mother-daughter duo won't carry on with their vacation! The duo are currently in New York and Gauri is filling up her Instagram and Twitter feeds with photos from the Big Apple. In the latest one she shared is from a New York deli, she can be seen posing with Suhana while at the table. "New York Times," is how she captioned the photo, which appeared to have made Shah Rukh Khan's day brighter, who then tweeted: "NYTimes is carrying great news." LOL.



New York Times .. pic.twitter.com/lHEENSU5my — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) July 16, 2018

NYTimes is carrying great news.. https://t.co/EaKjcaUYmZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 17, 2018



Gauri Khan and Suhana have been on vacation for over two weeks now. Earlier, they were chilling with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan and AbRam in locations across Europe. Shah Rukh returned to Mumbai last week while Aryan was recently spotted in London. He's "back with the bois," like he said in an Instagram post. Aryan Khan, 20, is studying films while Suhana, 18, completed her final term at Ardingly in England. AbRam, 5, stays in Mumbai with his parents.

Back with the bois A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) on Jul 15, 2018 at 10:07am PDT



Gauri also recently featured on Shah Rukh's Instagram when he uploaded a story with the "Ask me anything" feature. An user asked about the reason behind Shah Rukh and Gauri marrying so early in their lives, when SRK said: "Bhai, love aur luck kabhie bhi aa jaate hain. So, both came early with Gauri." Awww. Couple goals.

Meanwhile, this is how the Khans had taken over Spain and Italy earlier this month.

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jul 8, 2018 at 8:54am PDT

Suite Life On Deck A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jul 3, 2018 at 8:29am PDT



Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with Zero, his film with Aanand L Rai, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Shah Rukh plays a dwarf in Zero, which releases in December.