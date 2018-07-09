Suhana, Aryan And AbRam Strike A Perfect Pose For 'Paparazzo' Shah Rukh Khan

Highlights
- "Just laying claim, the pic is by Paparazzo," SRK wrote
- The picture has been taken at Pompeii, Italy
- The Khans are currently touring Europe
Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri and children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam jetted off to Europe last week and since then, the family is treating us to some wonderful pictures from their vacation. The latest addition to the Europe gallery has been done by Gauri, who shared an adorable photo of Aryan, Suhana and AbRam from destination Italy (the credit, however, goes to 'paparazzo' Shah Rukh Khan). "Somebody to lean on," Gauri captioned the photo on Twitter. "Just laying claim, the pic is by Paparazzo," SRK wrote. "Genes," commented Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, with whom SRK co-starred in Raees. The picture appears to be taken at the same place from where Aryan had posted a picture with little brother AbRam.
Here's Aryan, Suhana and AbRam's picture.
Aryan had shared this with a caption that read as, "Nobody lays a hand on my brother."
Shah Rukh Khan had also revealed a story behind the picture he uploaded with Gauri. Remember it? "After years, the wife has allowed me to post a picture I have taken... she's all heart!" read the caption.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri married in 1991. Aryan, the eldest child, is studying films in California. Suhana turned 18 in May. She is completing her final term at Ardingly College (England). AbRam, 5, lives in Mumbai with his parents.