Inside Jacqueline Fernandez's Apartment, Designed By Gauri Khan

Ranbir Kapoor's home? Done. Karan Johar's rooftop? Done. Varun Dhawan's house? Done. Gauri Khan now, recently helped Jacqueline Fernandez do up her Mumbai apartment and shared glimpses of the redecorated space on Instagram. "Was a great experience working with you Jacqueline Fernandez for your apartment ... such a great vibe and such positive energy! Just as one can change up our own look by pairing up our outfits with different shoes, bags, scarves, belts, etc. Our home can get a make-over too, by using cushions, wallpapers , some funky art work... an important style complement, that are striking and visible, when decorating," Gauri captioned an album of photos, which she shared recently.
In the photos shared by Gauri, the interior designer can be seen posing with Jacqueline at what appears to be the reading spot of the actress' apartment. Strewn with pillows, the comfy setting looks rather inviting with glass windows and a view of the skyline. One can also pick and choose from the neatly aligned books on the wall shelf and be amused by the many framed posters on the wall opposite.
Check out Jacqueline Fernandez's apartment in photos here:
Gauri Khan is Bollywood's favourite interior designer, who has a swanky interior designing boutique named 'Gauri Khan Designs' in Mumbai. Gauri's store is often visited by Shah Rukh Khan's industry colleagues - Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Aamir Khan - all have been photographed at her store. We also recently spotted Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor at Gauri Khan Designs.
In December 2016, Gauri Khan designed Ranbir Kapoor's home after which, she helped Karan Johar redecorate his rooftop. Last year, she also designed a restaurant named ARTH in Mumbai.