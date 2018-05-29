Gauri Khan's Well-Spent Evening With Neetu Kapoor And Daughter Riddhima

Gauri Khan Designs had new visitors on Monday evening. Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima visited Gauri Khan's interior designing store in Juhu, the pictures of which were shared by Gauri on Instagram. "Fit and fabulous... #inspirational... Welcome to Gauri Khan Designs... Big hug, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoors," Gauri captioned the post. She shared another picture of Riddhima from their visit, which shows Riddhima, who is a jewellery designer, seated against a striking background. "The gorgeous Riddhima with this backdrop... complimenting each other perfectly," Gauri captioned the photo. Neetu Kapoor was impressed by Gauri Khan's collection and complimented her style. "Aesthetically beautiful... Elegant with amazing imaginative designs," she captioned a post.
Riddhima, who is the elder of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's two children, was also impressed: "What a fabulous store, Gauri Khan. Thank you, for having us over." Her brother Ranbir Kapoor is an actor, whose home was also decorated by Gauri Khan last year.
Here are pictures of Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor's visit to Gauri Khan Designs:
CommentsGauri Khan Designs opened last year and several celebrities such as Karan Johar, Sridevi, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aamir Khan had visited the store then. In February, Gauri also leased out a section of the store to a magazine for a photoshoot with Sonam Kapoor.
Gauri Khan is married to actor Shah Rukh Khan and they are parents to Aryan, 19, Suhana, 18, and AbRam, who turned 5 on Sunday. Gauri Khan also produces film through Red Chillies Entertainment.