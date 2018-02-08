Sonam Kapoor Shoots At Gauri Khan Designs. Pics Here

Sonam Kapoor picked Gauri Khan Designs' studio for a photoshoot and Gauri Khan shared the BTS photos on Instagram. She said: "The style diva Sonam Kapoor upping the glamour quotient at the Gauri Khan Designs. (It) was lovely having you shoot here." Sonam Kapoor quirky culottes and a matching over-sized sweatshirt posed against a vintage car Gauri Khan's premium store. Several celebrities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sridevi and Karisma Kapoor among others have visited Gauri's store, which opened in August 2017. However, this is the first time, Gauri Khan opened the doors of the outlet for a photoshoot.
Highlights
- Sonam Kapoor posed for a photoshoot at Gauri's premium store
- Gauri's store opened in August and many celebs have visited the place
- Sonam Kapoor stars in tomorrow's big release PadMan
Gauri shared another picture of Sonam, from a different corner of the store and she said: "Can't wait to share the beautiful pictures of stunning Sonam Kapoor's shoot at the Gauri Khan Designs."
Gauri Khan, wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is a seasoned interior decorator. Gauri ventured into interior decoration in association of Sussanne Khan's The Charcoal Project. She later opened her exclusive interior decorating store, called The Design Cell in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar are among her celebrity clientele. She has also designed the interiors of Mumbai's top restaurant Arth and was also associated with England's Cirque Le Soir's India events. Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan are parents to Aryan, 19, Suhana, 17 and five-years-old AbRam.