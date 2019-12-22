Sonam Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda Lead Celeb Roll-Call At Isha Ambani's Charity Event. See Pics

Sonam Kapoor photographed with Isha Ambani at the event.

Isha Ambani hosted a special auction for a charity event in Mumbai on Saturday night, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. Sonam Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Kiara Advani headlined the event. Sonam Kapoor, who partnered with Isha Ambani for the event, showed up with her husband Anand Ahuja. We also spotted Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor at the event. That's not it, the guest list also included Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, Swara Bhaskar, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza.

Sonam Kapoor looked stunning in an Ashi Studio creation, which she wore with a pair of matching stockings and stilettos. She was accompanied by her entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja.

Gauri Khan, like always, impressed us with her sartorial choice. She picked a mint coloured shirt with polka dots and she paired it with high-waist pants and a black clutch.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda was grace personified in a red saree.

Host for the night, Isha Ambani opted for a silver off-shoulder dress. Nita Ambani looked elegant in a classic black gown.

Rhea Kapoor's look for the evening was all about flower power. She picked a floral Masaba Gupta lehenga.

Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor happily posed for the camera.

Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor picked a red outfit.

Kiara Advani looked pretty in a pristine white outfit. Swara Bhasker was fierce in a red ensemble. Neha Dhupia picked a white outfit too.

The couple's section was well-represented by Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza. The couple happily posed for the shutterbugs.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi.