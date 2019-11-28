Sonam Kapoor And Sister Rhea Take Over Los Angeles. See Pic

Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor )

Sonam Kapoor and her film producer sister Rhea Kapoor never fail to amaze us, especially when it comes to their sartorial choices and they did it once again - in Sonam's latest Instagram entry. The Aisha actress, who is currently in Los Angeles along with her sister Rhea, posted a stunning picture on her Instagram profile and she added an equally adorable caption along with it. In the picture, Sonam can be seen dressed in a teal-coloured suit, while Rhea can be seen complementing her sister in beige coloured blazer and a pair of flared black trousers. The sister duo can be seen sporting sunglasses. Sonam shared a quoted from Marion C Garretty and wrote in her caption: "A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost."

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Sonam and Rhea frequently make appearances on each other's Instagram profiles. The sister duo run an apparel brand Rheson (which is an amalgamation of Rhea and Sonam's names). They often model for their own brand and share pictures on their respective social media accounts. Take a look at some of our favourite pictures here:

Sonam and Rhea are the daughters of Bollywood actor Anil Kapor and fashion designer Sunita Kapoor. They also have a younger brother named Harshvardhan Kapoor, who is also a Bollywood actor. He made his debut with the 2016 film Mirzya.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. Sonam has not announced her upcoming project as of now.