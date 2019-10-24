Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Are In A Maldives State Of Mind. See Throwback Pic

Anand Ahuja with Sonam Kapoor. (Image courtesy: anandahuja)

Highlights "Every single day we must represent," wrote Anand Ahuja "That's why we say every day phenomenal," he added "My hottie," wrote Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja can't stop dreaming about Maldives and Anand Ahuja's latest Instagram entry is proof. Anand made the best use of Throwback Thursday and shared a stunning picture of himself and Sonam from their Maldives vacation. In the picture, the couple can be seen chilling on a boat. In the oh-so-adorable picture, Anand could be seen playing with Sonam's hat as she sits back and relaxes. In the picture, Sonam can be seen wearing a red dress with white polka dots. She accessorised her look with a pair of black sunglasses and a hat. Anand captioned the post: "Every single day we must represent... That's why we say every day phenomenal."

Sonam commented on Anand's post. The actress wrote "my hottie" on the post. Take a look at the post here:

Earlier this month, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja actively shared posts from their Maldives getaway. Sonam shared a video, which had snippets from the vacation and she captioned it: "Magical Maldives. Being a beach bum with my favourite people for a few days in the sun was absolutely priceless."

Check out the post here:

Remember Anand Ahuja's slide special series. The one which he captioned : "Sonam Kapoor and I on the slide vs me alone on the slide?" ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May last year after dating for several years. Anand runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. She has not announced her upcoming projects as of now.

