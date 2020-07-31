Gauri Khan Was 'Tired Of Living Life In Pajamas,' So She Did This

Gauri Khan shared this image. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

Gauri Khan, who has been busy working from her home, is "tired of living life in pajamas." On Friday evening, the 49-year-old interior designer shared throwback pictures of herself and her project on her Instagram profile. She designed designer house Falguni and Shane Peacock's studio and posted pictures from it, along with a hilarious caption that read: "Missing the glamour of life and our coffee sessions at the store, Designing it was a great experience... Tired of living life in my pajamas." She accompanied the post with the hashtag #GauriKhanDesigns.

Earlier this month, Gauri Khan shared glimpses of her work station in Mannat on her Instagram profile. She wrote in her post: "Using my time in quarantine to work on my next projects. Creativity can be quite therapeutic. Here's some abstract art... Acrylic on canvas."

Gauri Khan has decorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar among others. She has designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos and she also runs a store named Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai. Other than that, Gauri Khan is also a film producer.

Gauri Khan married Shah Rukh Khan in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 22 (their eldest child), Suhana and 7-year-old AbRam. Both Aryan and Suhana (20) are pursuing their higher studies abroad while AbRam stays with his parents in Mumbai.