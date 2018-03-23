What Gauri Khan Said About Kareena Kapoor's Look For Her Store

"The sensational Kareena Kapoor visits us," wrote Gauri Khan

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 23, 2018 22:29 IST
Kareena Kapoor and Gauri Khan at the Mumbai store (courtesy gaurikhan)

New Delhi: 

  1. "The sensational Kareena Kapoor visits us," wrote Gauri
  2. "Now, the #GKD look," Instagrammed Gauri
  3. Gauri also shared photos from the meet
Kareena Kapoor dropped by Gauri Khan Designs - the star wife's boutique store for interior designing in Mumbai. Gauri, whose store is often frequented by Bollywood A-listers, appeared to be particularly thrilled to have had Kareena walk into her studio. Gauri Instagrammed photos from the meet and followed them up with interesting captions. In one of the captions, Gauri quipped about Kareena's 'look' for the day, referring to the Kareena's reputation as a fitness freak and her trend-setting wardrobe. "The sensational Kareena Kapoor Khan visits us ... The size zero look, the gym look and now the #GKD look," wrote Gauri, who sported a sheer black dress.

Kareena was smartly put together in the classic combination of white and denims - she accessorised with a pair of tan boots and statement jewellery to go with her watch.
 


In a separate post, Gauri also thanked the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress for dropping by: "Thanks for visiting Gauri Khan Designs, Kareena - it was a pleasure having you over!"
 


Gauri Khan Designs is regularly visited by Bollywood stars and also doubles up for shoot locations. In February, Sonam Kapoor had a photoshoot in the store for a bridal magazine while in January, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were spotted on the couch of Gauri Khan's store. "No introductions for this special guest... one and only... at Gauri Khan Designs," she had written for Aishwarya. Other celebs who also walked through the doors of the store are Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Last year, Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam were especially present to welcome Nita Ambani to the store.
 
 

Beginning the new year in style... with @bachchan at #GauriKhanDesigns

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on


 
 

No introductions for this special guest... one and only... at #GauriKhanDesigns

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on


 

 

 
Gauri Khan has designed Ranbir Kapoor's new apartment and redecorated Karan Johar's roof top other than several other celeb homes. She has also designed a restaurant in Khar - Arth.

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Veere Di Wedding, which will be her first film after Taimur was born.
 

