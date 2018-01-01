Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Visit Gauri Khan's Store. Pics Here

On the last day of 2017, star couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan visited Gauri Khan's store in Mumbai. Pictures from their meeting were shared by Gauri on Instagram. "Ending 2017 on a great note with #Aishwarya and @bachchan," Gauri captioned her post. Aishwarya looked pretty in white tees and rugged jeans. She paired it with a black coat while Abhishek was casually dressed. Gauri wore a white top with a jacket and camouflage pants. Both Aishwarya and Abhishek have worked with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri's husband. Aishwarya was paired opposite SRK in Mohabbatein while Abhishek co-starred with him in Happy New Year and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.
"Beginning the New Year in style... with @bachchan at #GauriKhanDesigns," she added.
Celebrities like Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sridevi, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Nita Ambani, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora have also visited Gauri's store earlier.
Aishwarya and Abhishek have been married for over 10 years now. The couple are parents to six-year-old daughter Aaradhya. Abhishek is the son of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.
Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri in 1991. The couple are parents to son Aryan, 19, and Suhana, 17 and AbRam, 5. He attended Aaradhya's six birthday party in November.
SRK, Gauri, Suhana and Aishwarya, Abhishek were recently photographed at AbRam and Aaradhya's annual function also.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently filming Fanney Khan and also has two other projects in the line-up.