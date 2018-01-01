Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Visit Gauri Khan's Store. Pics Here

On the last day of 2017, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan visited Gauri Khan's store in Mumbai

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 01, 2018 15:02 IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek photographed with Gauri Khan

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Ending 2017 on a great note with Aishwarya and Abhishek," wrote Gauri
  2. Aishwarya has worked with SRK in Mohabbatein
  3. Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sridevi, Kajol visited Gauri's store earlier
On the last day of 2017, star couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan visited Gauri Khan's store in Mumbai. Pictures from their meeting were shared by Gauri on Instagram. "Ending 2017 on a great note with #Aishwarya and @bachchan," Gauri captioned her post. Aishwarya looked pretty in white tees and rugged jeans. She paired it with a black coat while Abhishek was casually dressed. Gauri wore a white top with a jacket and camouflage pants. Both Aishwarya and Abhishek have worked with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri's husband. Aishwarya was paired opposite SRK in Mohabbatein while Abhishek co-starred with him in Happy New Year and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.

When Abhishek and Aishwarya dropped by Gauri Khan's store. See pictures here.
 
Aishwarya and Abhishek at Gauri's store
 

 

No introductions for this special guest... one and only... at #GauriKhanDesigns

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on



"Beginning the New Year in style... with @bachchan at #GauriKhanDesigns," she added.
 
 

Beginning the new year in style... with @bachchan at #GauriKhanDesigns

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on


 
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Gauri's store


Celebrities like Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sridevi, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Nita Ambani, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora have also visited Gauri's store earlier.

Aishwarya and Abhishek have been married for over 10 years now. The couple are parents to six-year-old daughter Aaradhya. Abhishek is the son of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri in 1991. The couple are parents to son Aryan, 19, and Suhana, 17 and AbRam, 5. He attended Aaradhya's six birthday party in November.

SRK, Gauri, Suhana and Aishwarya, Abhishek were recently photographed at AbRam and Aaradhya's annual function also.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently filming Fanney Khan and also has two other projects in the line-up.
 

