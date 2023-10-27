In Pics: Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty Visit Siddhivinayak Temple

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty greeting the photographers

Ahead of the release of Raj Kundra's debut film UT 69, the actor-producer, wife Shilpa Shetty offered prayers at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Friday. The couple were accompanied by Shilpa's mother Sunanda Shetty and Raj's mother Usha Rani Kundra. Raj and Shilpa twinned in white outfits while Shilpa's mother chose a pink salwar suit. Raj Kundra wore an oversized spectacles. Raj was seen holding his mother's hands tightly amid the crowd. The couple posed for the shutterbugs and smiled at them. Take a look at some of the pictures here:

Raj Kundra has been in the limelight ever since he removed his mask at the trailer launch event of his film UT 69. The film is based on Raj Kundra's life. It deals with how Raj Kundra lands up in jail following the charges of producing pornographic content. The film is directed by Shahnawaz Ali. Raj Kundra arrived at the press conference with his helmet-like mask on. Later he removed it in front of media. The producer also revealed the reason why he wore mask all these months. Raj Kundra said at the event, "I wore the mask out of pain. The media trial was painful. It was more painful than my legal trial that's going on. I don't blame you (addressing media) as you were doing your work. But it was so painful that I wanted to cover up. I don't want to be spotted. I don't want to get clicked." Take a look at the video here:

A few days back, Raj shared a reel featuring his collection of masks and the different occasions where he was pictured with masks on X (formerly known as Twitter) after bidding adieu to masks. He wrote, "Farewell Masks ...it's time to separate now! Thank you for keeping me protected over the last two years. Onto the next phase of my journey. #UT69." Take a look at the post here:

Farewell Masks …it's time to separate now! Thank you for keeping me protected over the last two years. Onto the next phase of my journey #UT69 🙏🎭🥹 🧿😇❤️ pic.twitter.com/svhiGS8aHt — Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra) October 20, 2023

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty got married in 2009. They are parents to son Viaan and daughter Samisha.