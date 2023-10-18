Raj Kundra Removes Mask At UT 69 Trailer Launch, Reveals Why He Began Wearing It

Raj Kundra at the event

Raj Kundra, who has been covering his face with a big mask all this while, removed his mask at the trailer launch event of his next film UT 69 on Wednesday. The film is based on Raj Kundra's real life. It deals with how Raj Kundra lands up in jail following the charges of producing pornographic content. The film is directed by Shahnawaz Ali. Raj Kundra arrived at the press conference with his helmet-like mask on. Later he removed it in front of media. The producer also revealed the reason why he wore mask all these months. Raj Kundra said at the event, "I wore the mask out of pain. The media trial was painful. It was more painful than my legal trial that's going on. I don't blame you (addressing media) as you were doing your work. But it was so painful that I wanted to cover up. I don't want to be spotted. I don't want to get clicked."

For context, Raj Kundra had been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and Information Technology Act for allegedly distributing/ transmitting sexually explicit videos in July, 2021. He was arrested by the Mumbai Police. Later he was granted bail in September 2021 by a metropolitan magistrate's court.

Since his release from the jail, Raj Kundra tried to maintain a low-key profile. He has been mostly spotted at places with a mask in these months. Just a few days back, Shilpa Shetty accompanied him to a dinner date with a mask on. The two posed for the paparazzi with masks on. The paparazzi called them, "power ranger couple." Before entering the restaurant, Shilpa Shetty removed her mask for a few seconds as the paparazzi made a request.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty got married in 2009. They are parents to son Viaan and daughter Samisha.