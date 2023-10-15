Shilpa Shetty Twins With Husband Raj Kundra In Masks. Paparazzi Call Them "Power Ranger Couple"

Shilpa Shetty spotted with her husband Raj Kundra.

Actor Shilpa Shetty was seen following in the footsteps of her husband, Raj Kundra as she was spotted wearing a face mask on Saturday night. The celeb couple were out on a dinner date when they were spotted by the paparazzi. As soon as the actress stepped out of her car, she was pictured wearing a mask, similar to the one worn by her husband. The two posed for the paparazzi with masks on. On seeing the two twinning in masks, the paparazzi called them, "power ranger couple." Before entering the restaurant, on the paparazzi's request, Shilpa Shetty also gave them a glimpse of her face by removing the mask for a few seconds.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married on November 22, 2009. The couple embraced parenthood in 2012 as they welcomed a son, Viaan Raj Kundra. In 2020, Shilpa and Raj became parents to a baby girl, Samisha Shetty Kundra. Samisha was born via surrogacy.

Shilpa Shetty recently completed 30 years in the film industry. In an interview, Shilpa said, "I feel there is poetic justice in life, always. I was never in the top 10 actors (list). I may have received a lot of love and adulation but never counted in the top 10 actors - maybe lack of opportunity, or what I don't know. Today look at me I am doing the biggest series, I have just finished filming a movie, I am doing a multilingual movie, I have nothing to complain about today. We all have our journey, I have carved a niche on TV, my brands are doing well."

The actress was last seen in Sukhee. On the work front, Shilpa Shetty has Rohit Shetty's OTT debut Indian Police Force (IPF), headlined by Sidharth Malhotra.

Shilpa Shetty also has a Kannada film KD - The Devil in her kitty. She will play the role of Satyavati. The film also stars Ravichandran, Sanjay Dutt, and Dhruva Sarja.