The Internet Reacts To Raj Kundra's Cryptic Post 'We Have Separated'

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty in a throwback picture. (Courtesy: X)

Raj Kundra, who is all gearing up for his film UT 69, shared a cryptic post on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday. Shilpa Shetty's husband, who is playing himself in UT 69, wrote on X, "We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period." Raj Kundra hasn't mentioned anything further. The Internet was quite intrigued by the post. Let's have a look at the comments thread on X. One user wrote, "Separated from mask, may mask spend rest of his life in solace." Another user commented, "Come on. Lame gimmick.." Another comment read, "Must be talking about his masks." Another comment read, "Separat means? Divorce?" Let's take a look at Raj Kundra's tweet here:

We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period 🙏💔 — Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra) October 19, 2023

The producer-actor shared a screenshot of the post on his Instagram story as well.

Shilpa Shetty's hasn't shared anything about the post till yet. A couple of days back, Raj Kundra arrived at the press conference of UT 69 with his helmet-like mask on. Later he removed it in front of media. The producer also revealed the reason why he wore mask all these months. Raj Kundra said at the event, "I wore the mask out of pain. The media trial was painful. It was more painful than my legal trial that's going on. I don't blame you (addressing media) as you were doing your work. But it was so painful that I wanted to cover up. I don't want to be spotted. I don't want to get clicked." Take a look at the video here:

Raj Kundra also shared Shilpa Shetty's reaction to his acting debut in UT 69 during his conversation with News 18. He said, "She (Shilpa) was a few feet away from me when I decided to tell her that I am making a film. I didn't want to go too close to her. I told her that I have a script and was waiting for her answer. When I turned away from her, a flying chappal came at my face. I think she thought that the idea was a little dicey first. Maybe she thought that the film wouldn't get made."

Raj Kundra continued how he convinced Shilpa after a narration by the director Shahnawaz Ali. He said, "He gave her a very small narration. She thought about it and realised that it wasn't about the case of against the system in any way. She felt it was a very human story. She was very supportive. She asked me, 'Tu acting kar lega (will you be able to act)?' I told her that I will be able to since I have done some method acting by going to jail."

UT 69 is based on Raj Kundra's real life. It deals with how Raj Kundra lands up in jail following the charges of producing pornographic content. The film is directed by Shahnawaz Ali.