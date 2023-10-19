Raj Kundra Reveals Wife Shilpa Shetty's Reaction To His Acting Debut In UT69: 'Will You Be Able To Act'

Image was shared by Shilpa Shetty. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, in a recent interview with News18 opened up about her wife's reaction to his acting debut with UT69. Elaborating on Shilpa Shetty's reaction, Raj Kundra said, “She (Shilpa) was a few feet away from me when I decided to tell her that I am making a film. I didn't want to go too close to her. I told her that I have a script and was waiting for her answer. When I turned away from her, a flying chappal came at my face. I think she thought that the idea was a little dicey first. Maybe she thought that the film wouldn't get made.”

Raj Kundra continued how he convinced Shilpa after a narration by the director Shahnawaz Ali. He said, "He gave her a very small narration. She thought about it and realised that it wasn't about the case of against the system in any way. She felt it was a very human story. She was very supportive. She asked me, ‘Tu acting kar lega (will you be able to act)?' I told her that I will be able to since I have done some method acting by going to jail."

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra, who has been covering his face with a big mask all this while, removed his mask at the trailer launch event of his next film UT 69 on Wednesday. The film is based on Raj Kundra's real life. It deals with how Raj Kundra lands up in jail following the charges of producing pornographic content. Raj Kundra arrived at the press conference with his helmet-like mask on. Later he removed it in front of media. The producer also revealed the reason why he wore mask all these months. Raj Kundra said at the event, "I wore the mask out of pain. The media trial was painful. It was more painful than my legal trial that's going on. I don't blame you (addressing media) as you were doing your work. But it was so painful that I wanted to cover up. I don't want to be spotted. I don't want to get clicked."

Take a look at the video here:

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty got married in 2009. They are parents to son Viaan and daughter Samisha.