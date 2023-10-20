The Truth About Raj Kundra's Post 'We Have Separated': 'Farewell Masks'

Raj Kundra (L) at the evnt. The collection of masks(R). (courtesy: Rajkundra)

Raj Kundra, who created a stir on social media with his cryptic post "we have separated", revealed the truth behind it in another post. Raj Kundra bid adieu to face masks that he has been using all this while to cover up himself. The actor-producer shared a reel featuring his collection of masks and the different occasions where he was pictured with masks on X (formerly known as Twitter). He wrote, "Farewell Masks ...it's time to separate now! Thank you for keeping me protected over the last two years. Onto the next phase of my journey. #UT69." Let's have a look at how the Internet reacted to this post. A user wrote, "Whosoever gave you the idea of wearing the Mask was a bad PR, am glad the better sense prevailed....Another comment read, "What were you hiding from with these odd looking mask other than it brought more spot light on yourself unless that was the idea." Another comment read, "Overacting." Take a look at Raj Kundra's post here:

Farewell Masks …it's time to separate now! Thank you for keeping me protected over the last two years. Onto the next phase of my journey #UT69 🙏🎭🥹 🧿😇❤️ pic.twitter.com/svhiGS8aHt — Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra) October 20, 2023

On Thursday, Raj Kudra wrote on X, "We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period." Raj Kundra hadn't mentioned anything further. Take a look at the tweet here:

We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period 🙏💔 — Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra) October 19, 2023

Raj Kundra arrived at the press conference of UT 69 with his helmet-like mask on a couple of days back. Later he removed it in front of media. The producer also revealed the reason why he wore mask all these months. Raj Kundra said at the event, "I wore the mask out of pain. The media trial was painful. It was more painful than my legal trial that's going on. I don't blame you (addressing media) as you were doing your work. But it was so painful that I wanted to cover up. I don't want to be spotted. I don't want to get clicked." Take a look at the video here:

For context, Raj Kundra had been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and Information Technology Act for allegedly distributing/ transmitting sexually explicit videos in July, 2021. He was arrested by the Mumbai Police. Later he was granted bail in September 2021 by a metropolitan magistrate's court.

In UT 69, Raj Kundra is playing himself. The film deals with how Raj Kundra lands up in jail following the charges of producing pornographic content. The film is directed by Shahnawaz Ali.