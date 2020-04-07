In Pics: A Guide To How Celeb Couples Are Spicing It Up In The Lockdown

Highlights
Let's take our minds off the lockdown for a bit and appreciate all the love that's painted Instagram red, courtesy some of Bollywood's most popular couples. Needless to say that celebrities have super hectic lives and hence they are making the most of the lockdown by doing everything couple-y with their better halves and partners. From Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja - all of them have opened up on social media even more and been sharing slice-of-life glimpses of their everyday life. In case you have missed out on all the happenings in the celeb corner of the recent past, just keep calm and keep scrolling. Also, did you know Sussanne Khan has temporarily shifted to ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's house so that the kids can be with both the parents? That's cool, huh?
Kareena And Saif's Happy Place:
Kareena, who made her official Instagram debut only recently, loves to browse on her phone, especially with a view of husband Saif reading a book right in front of her. When they are done admiring each other, couple things that Kareena and Saif do also include parenting for a large part - while Saif teached Taimur gardening, Kareena loves to click away! In a recent interview, Saif also said that he has been asking Kareena to teach him yoga. Now, we are eagerly waiting for Kareena and Saif's couple yoga pics.
Deepika, Ranveer Are Couple Goals:
Deepika and Ranveer are on a eat-sleep-repeat kind of a mood. Deepika is literally spicing up the lockdown by creating yummy delicacies in the kitchen with Ranveer documenting each and every moment of Deepika's culinary skills on Instagram. Nutella is a particular favourite in the Ranveer-Deepika household. When they are done being cute together, Deepika and Ranveer are also trolling each other on Instagram - she posted a photo of him sleeping while his "sweet revenge" came in the form of Deepika sneakily having Nutella. They are also working out together to burn those lockdown calories.
Always Something ROFL On Virushka's Instagram:
Virat Kohli trusted Anushka with his haircut and she kept her promise. "This is what quarantine does to you. We allow things like this to happen," Virat said in a video. Anushka is beating Virat at Monopoly like a boss. The couple also spend their lazy days playing with Anushka's pet and clicking goofie selfies. Take a look.
It's from our primary care givers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I'm sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families. Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened... P.S. : It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??
I light a diya everyday for many years now. And as I light the diya I seek guidance, asking for the darkness in me to be dispelled. For many days since the turn of the recent events across the world, I have prayed to God to end the suffering of so many who are losing their lives without their families beside them, for the less-fortunate and the needy whose lives have turned upside down completely, for all the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly & bravely to protect the lives of other beings, for those who are uncertain about their jobs and future. So tonight, I prayed extra for everyone and I lit diyas with the whole of India and we all prayed for each other. Prayers never go in vain.
Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were 'busy' or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what's truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for. But, that which we call 'basic' is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure. This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I've valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter. Today, when I'm surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer. I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities. I feel pride in our resilience to be better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me. We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from this time and hopefully, such lessons will continuously stay with us all.
Twinkle's Funny Tid Bits About Akshay:
Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's couple diaries included a trip to the hospital because Twinkle hurt her foot. Ahead of that, Twinkle was trying to work on her new book but Akshay is just not helping. All Twinkle wanted him to do was to keep Nitara occupied for a bit and all he did was "chatter away" with the little one.
Sonam And Anand's Everyday's Phenomenal:
While most celeb couple are in Maximum City, Sonam and Anand are in their Delhi residence. The lockdown was imposed when they were in self-quarantine after returning from London. Now, Sonam and Anand are spending their days talking about their love for sneakers, adorably failing at TikTok videos and posting love-up moments on Instagram. The cute couple are also debating on social media whether or not Anand should opt for a buzz cut (Sonam says no but shhh....).
Rise up this mornin' Smiled with the risin' sun Three little birds Pitch by my doorstep Singin' sweet songs Of melodies pure and true Saying', (this is my message to you) Singing' don't worry 'bout a thing 'Cause every little thing gonna be alright Singing' don't worry (don't worry) 'bout a thing 'Cause every little thing gonna be alright #everydayphenomenal #sleepyhungrybaby
Shibani Dandekar And Her Foo:
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's couple activities include cuddling their pets and baking cookies. "I am a baker," Shibani declared on Instagram recently after a few failed attempts. Since the lockdown started, Shibani and his "foo" often shared glimpses from their couple diaries on Instagram and for one such post, Shibani explained that's because they didn't get the social distancing memo. Aww, how cute is that?
Keeping Up With Malaika And Arjun's Social Media PDA:
New couple on the block Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor may be living in separate houses during the lockdown but are setting major PDA goals on Instagram. Arjun and Malaika were spotted together on Janta Curfew, clapping from their balconies, after which they have only been spotted exchanging cute comments on Instagram. "You know I smile in my sleep nah," Malaika told Arjun when he tried to point out that she's smiling in her sleep. For another post of Malaika captioned "What to do next", Arjun wrote: "Thinking where to sleep next." LOL.
Arjun Rampal And Gabriella Share The Workload:
Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades, parents to a baby boy named Eric, have divided their work duties. "Who knew how good he was at vacuuming?" Gabriella wrote for a post. They also turned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9 minute challenge into a candlelight date night. Apart from being excellent at vacuuming, Arjun is also Gabriella's personal photographer during the lockdown.
Meanwhile, Hrithik And Ex-Wife Sussanne Are Lockdown Buddies:
Hrithik and Sussanne may not be couple goals but they sure are setting parenting goals higher every day. Hrithik and Sussanne, who divorced in November 2014, continue to remain friends and their status changed to partners in lockdown only recently. Sussanne not only has shifted to Hrithik's house during the lockdown period but has also set up office her temporary address. In a recent post, Hhrithik revealed that his interior designer ex-wife has taken up the job of eradicating "design irregularities" in the house. Earlier, Hrithik had shared a thank you note for Sussanne, writing: "Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them."
Inspired by the 21 day learning challenge by Vedantu (and my little pianists at home). . So I'm on mission piano. Ps: Great for activating both sides of the brain by the way. . Great initiative by Vedantu to spread the word on growth and learning. . #21dayLearningchallenge by @vedantu_learns. For Kids Grade 1 - 12 and those appearing for JEE & NEET. #onlinelearning #free . #keeplearning #keepgrowing #noexcuses #startnow #keepexploring #stayhome #staysafe . Photo bomb courtesy: Sussanne Khan. Currently surveying my home for design irregularities.
. It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. . This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. . Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. . Our children will tell the story we create for them. . I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart . . #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsibility #coexist #empathy #strength #courage #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear
My temporary 'home work space' was interestingly put together to bring a little element of play while I work. The funny thing is, my time on this 'put together' desk (made of flat cushion seats from an existing sofa seating composition that we had in this space, and then we put a low lying coffee table on top and...there it was, my perfect desk!) with a view of the glorious Arabian Sea and an isolated Juhu beach, this is a visual which honestly I shouldn't get used to! As I sit and ponder over the ghastly effects of what this dreadful virus has had on each one of us, and what it may continue to have on the entire planet in general, I must say I can't help but feel along with the uncertainty, an inner peace. There will be a diverse amount of good, that its post effects will bring on all of us. The kind that will remind us to grow a little each day, to produce better solutions for our projects, to be more giving for the less fortunate and most importantly, to be better contributors in our daily lives towards this beautiful planet. Stay home, stay safe and design your thoughts. #architecturaldigest #letsmakethiswork #lovewhatyoudo #ADindia #mybestfriendsgorgeoushome #thelabellife #workfromhomewear #designyourthoughts #prayingfortheplanet #stayhomestaysafe #thankfulforhavingahome #oneplanettoprotect credit @hrithikroshan
Which of these Bollywood couples is your favourite one? Tell us in the comments below.