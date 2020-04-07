In Pics: A Guide To How Celeb Couples Are Spicing It Up In The Lockdown

Highlights Deepika has been exploring her culinary skills for Ranveer

Saif and Kareena are busy with Taimur

Anushka and Virat have been sharing goofy selfies

Let's take our minds off the lockdown for a bit and appreciate all the love that's painted Instagram red, courtesy some of Bollywood's most popular couples. Needless to say that celebrities have super hectic lives and hence they are making the most of the lockdown by doing everything couple-y with their better halves and partners. From Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja - all of them have opened up on social media even more and been sharing slice-of-life glimpses of their everyday life. In case you have missed out on all the happenings in the celeb corner of the recent past, just keep calm and keep scrolling. Also, did you know Sussanne Khan has temporarily shifted to ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's house so that the kids can be with both the parents? That's cool, huh?

Kareena And Saif's Happy Place:

Kareena, who made her official Instagram debut only recently, loves to browse on her phone, especially with a view of husband Saif reading a book right in front of her. When they are done admiring each other, couple things that Kareena and Saif do also include parenting for a large part - while Saif teached Taimur gardening, Kareena loves to click away! In a recent interview, Saif also said that he has been asking Kareena to teach him yoga. Now, we are eagerly waiting for Kareena and Saif's couple yoga pics.

Deepika, Ranveer Are Couple Goals:

Deepika and Ranveer are on a eat-sleep-repeat kind of a mood. Deepika is literally spicing up the lockdown by creating yummy delicacies in the kitchen with Ranveer documenting each and every moment of Deepika's culinary skills on Instagram. Nutella is a particular favourite in the Ranveer-Deepika household. When they are done being cute together, Deepika and Ranveer are also trolling each other on Instagram - she posted a photo of him sleeping while his "sweet revenge" came in the form of Deepika sneakily having Nutella. They are also working out together to burn those lockdown calories.

Always Something ROFL On Virushka's Instagram:

Virat Kohli trusted Anushka with his haircut and she kept her promise. "This is what quarantine does to you. We allow things like this to happen," Virat said in a video. Anushka is beating Virat at Monopoly like a boss. The couple also spend their lazy days playing with Anushka's pet and clicking goofie selfies. Take a look.

Twinkle's Funny Tid Bits About Akshay:

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's couple diaries included a trip to the hospital because Twinkle hurt her foot. Ahead of that, Twinkle was trying to work on her new book but Akshay is just not helping. All Twinkle wanted him to do was to keep Nitara occupied for a bit and all he did was "chatter away" with the little one.

Sonam And Anand's Everyday's Phenomenal:

While most celeb couple are in Maximum City, Sonam and Anand are in their Delhi residence. The lockdown was imposed when they were in self-quarantine after returning from London. Now, Sonam and Anand are spending their days talking about their love for sneakers, adorably failing at TikTok videos and posting love-up moments on Instagram. The cute couple are also debating on social media whether or not Anand should opt for a buzz cut (Sonam says no but shhh....).

Shibani Dandekar And Her Foo:

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's couple activities include cuddling their pets and baking cookies. "I am a baker," Shibani declared on Instagram recently after a few failed attempts. Since the lockdown started, Shibani and his "foo" often shared glimpses from their couple diaries on Instagram and for one such post, Shibani explained that's because they didn't get the social distancing memo. Aww, how cute is that?

Keeping Up With Malaika And Arjun's Social Media PDA:

New couple on the block Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor may be living in separate houses during the lockdown but are setting major PDA goals on Instagram. Arjun and Malaika were spotted together on Janta Curfew, clapping from their balconies, after which they have only been spotted exchanging cute comments on Instagram. "You know I smile in my sleep nah," Malaika told Arjun when he tried to point out that she's smiling in her sleep. For another post of Malaika captioned "What to do next", Arjun wrote: "Thinking where to sleep next." LOL.

Arjun Rampal And Gabriella Share The Workload:

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades, parents to a baby boy named Eric, have divided their work duties. "Who knew how good he was at vacuuming?" Gabriella wrote for a post. They also turned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9 minute challenge into a candlelight date night. Apart from being excellent at vacuuming, Arjun is also Gabriella's personal photographer during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Hrithik And Ex-Wife Sussanne Are Lockdown Buddies:

Hrithik and Sussanne may not be couple goals but they sure are setting parenting goals higher every day. Hrithik and Sussanne, who divorced in November 2014, continue to remain friends and their status changed to partners in lockdown only recently. Sussanne not only has shifted to Hrithik's house during the lockdown period but has also set up office her temporary address. In a recent post, Hhrithik revealed that his interior designer ex-wife has taken up the job of eradicating "design irregularities" in the house. Earlier, Hrithik had shared a thank you note for Sussanne, writing: "Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them."

