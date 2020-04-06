This Cute Chef Baked Some Healthy Cookies For Farhan Akhtar After '2 Batches Of C**p'

Farhan shared this cute pic of Shibani (courtesy faroutakhtar )

Highlights Farhan shared a photo of Shibani on Instagram

"Baker alert," he captioned his photo

"Healthy cookies, courtesy Shibani Dandekar," he added

Looks like the lockdown has encouraged celebs to explore their culinary skills and Shibani Dandekar is the latest one to switch on the oven. Farhan and Shibani's house on Sunday was smelling of fresh, warm cookies! The Dil Dhadakne Do actor shared an adorable photo of Shibani holding a tray full of cookies, fresh off the over, and captioned it: "Baker alert. Healthy cookies, courtesy Shibani Dandekar." The 39-year-old actress-model dropped in on the comments section to post the chef, heart and cookie emojis. Shibani Dandekar's ear-to-ear smile says it all about her joy of successfully cooking a perfect batch.

While Farhan shared a glimpse of the end product, Shibani, in her Instagram stories, shared glimpses of each and every step of her cookie making process. "First batch wasn't great. So, we made some changes and trying again," she wrote in her Instagram story. For another, she added that the third batch turned out to be perfect: "I did it finally after 2 batches of utter c**p, I made some good ones. I am a baker."

Take a look at Farhan Akhtar's post here:

Meanwhile, Farhan and Shibani are adorably failing at social distancing: "Clearly didn't get the social distancing memo," Shibani wrote for a loved-up photo of the two.

Farhan and Shibani are reportedly planning a wedding ceremony by the end of this year, sometime after Farhan's film Toofan releases. It's scheduled for October 2. Last year, the couple trended a great deal for posting a photo of their ring-adorned hands. The Internet concluded that Shibani and Farhan were engaged.