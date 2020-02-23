Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Celebrate Two Years Of Togetherness With '730 Not Out' Post. See Pic

Farhan Akhtar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the cutest couples of Bollywood and their latest Instagram posts for each other prove it. The duo, who have been dating for two years now, marked their "partnership" with stunning "730 not out" posts on social media and it will surely give you major couple goals. Not kidding! On completing two years of togetherness, Farhan shared a photo on his social media profile, in which Shibani can be seen leaning on him while posing for the cameras. While the actor looks dashing in a white printed shirt, brown trousers and a dark green jacket, Shibani looks adorable in a black bralette, which she paired with green printed pants and a matching dark green jacket.

Farhan wrote: "730 not out, Shibani Dandekar" and added the hashtag #partnership. Shibani also shared the same photograph on Instagram with the same caption.

Take a look:

We can never get enough of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's loved-up posts that they share for each other on their respective social media profiles. On Valentine's Day, the couple shared similar posts and wished each other with adorable notes. Farhan wrote: "If you want to be my valentine, raise your hand...Shibani, love you." Shibani captioned her post like this: "Love you, bro."

On Farhan's birthday, Shibani wrote a lengthy letter for him, an excerpt of which read: "Happy birthday, my better half .. thank you for all the magic, laughter and love you have brought to my life .. you are one of the most beautiful souls I have ever met and the world really needs more like you! I've never met anyone as kind, as attentive, as selfless, as brave and as focused as you.. Just being around you has taught me so much (mainly patience!) You inspire me!" Read her full post here:

Farhan Akhtar was earlier married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters - Shakya and Akira.