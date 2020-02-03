Inside Farhan Akhtar's 'Date Night' With Shibani Dandekar. See Pics

Farhan Akhtar with Shibani. (Image courtesy faroutakhtar)

We just can't seem to get enough of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's social media PDA. The couple attended Filmfare's curtain raiser event on Sunday night together and they posted pictures from their "date night." Farhan picked a black tuxedo and Shibani was dressed in a black gown with a thing-high slit. Farhan accompanied the post with a caption that read, "Last night with my lady in black for the black lady." He added a heart emoji to it. Shibani posted a similar picture and she captioned it: "Date night."

Take a look at the post here:

Farhan Akhtar was earlier married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters - Shakya and Akira.

Shibani Dandekar became a household name after she started hosting Indian Premiere League. She has participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Ja.

Farhan Akhtar was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, which also starred Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The film released on October 11 last year and it was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The actor will next be seen in the sports drama Toofan, which has been directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film will be co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and it also features Paresh Rawal in a pivotal role.