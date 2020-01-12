Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Getting Married? Javed Akhtar Says 'You Never Know'

Shibani Dandekar Instagrammed this photo (courtesy shibanidandekar)

Highlights Farhan and Shibani have been dating for over two years

Shibani hung out with Javed Akhtar during Holi last year

Shibani and Farhan often trend for their loved-up posts

The wedding bells are apparently ringing for cute couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, if reports are to be believed. Farhan and Shibani have been trended for a few days for a Mumbai Mirror report stating that they are all set to get married by the end of this year. Now, Times Of India reached out to Farhan's father veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, who neither confirmed nor denied the possibility of Farhan and Shibani's impending wedding. "I have just heard it from you. I was with Farhan on his birthday, which was the day before yesterday. He didn't tell me anything about this. But you never know, children can be very secretive," Javed Akhtar told TOI.

Talking about Shibani Dandekar, Javed Akhtar said: "I have met her many times. She is a very sweet girl." Shibani often accompanies Farhan to Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's home for family visits. Farhan is Javed Akhtar's son with ex-wife Honey Irani. Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters-Shakya and Akira.

Earlier, Mumbai Mirror reported that Farhan and Shibani are looking at a wedding date after the release of the actor's upcoming film Toofan but they might reportedly get married before: "The plan is to get married towards the year-end, after the release of Farhan's next, Toofan. But they might spring a surprise by tying the knot earlier than that. The final date is yet to be decided but Farhan and Shibani have begun preparations for the big day."

Farhan and Shibani often trend for their loved up posts for each other and Shibani's birthday post for her "better half" was one such. Farhan celebrated his 46th birthday on January 9.

Farhan Akhtar's Toofan is scheduled to hit screens on October 2.