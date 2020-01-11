Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar To Get Married This Year: Report

Farhan Akhtar shared this picture. (Image courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar recently found a spot on the trends' list after reports about their rumoured wedding started doing the rounds on the Internet. A report on Mumbai Mirror states that the couple are "planning to get married towards the year-end" and their wedding ceremony will most probably be held after the release of Farhan's Toofan. The Mumbai Mirror report also states that Farhan and Shibani have already started prepping for their wedding. A source close to the couple told the publication: "The plan is to get married towards the year-end, after the release of Farhan's next, Toofan. But they might spring a surprise by tying the knot earlier than that. The final date is yet to be decided but Farhan and Shibani have begun preparations for the big day."

Farhan Akhtar was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters-Shakya and Akira. The duo officially ended their 16-year-long marriage in April 2017. The actor started dating Shibani in 2018 and confirmed their relationship on Instagram by sharing a picture of himself and her, in which both of them could be seen walking hand-in-hand. Here's the post we are talking about:

Since then, Farhan and Shibani have made appearances on several occasions together. The duo often express their love for each other through adorable posts on their social media accounts. We have selected a few for you. Check them out:

Last year, the couple trended big time on social media after one of Farhan Akhtar's Instagram posts instigated reports of his and Shibani's rumoured engagement. In the picture, the duo could be seen holding hands and their rings sparked the engagement rumours. The rumours were then followed by reports of their wedding. Here's the ring photo we were talking about:

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will next be seen in Toofan, which is slated to release on October 2.