Shibani Dandekar's Anniversary Post For Farhan Akhtar: "Love You More Than You Will Ever Know"

Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar celebrated their third marriage anniversary on Wednesday (February 19). Though Shibani's anniversary wish came a few days late, it was undoubtedly the most special one, filled with love and warmth.

On Friday (February 21), Shibani Dandekar dropped a carousel of pictures and videos on Instagram featuring precious moments with Farhan Akhtar. The opening frame shows the couple gazing affectionately at each other against a pristine seaside backdrop. How romantic!

From enjoying fun car rides to working out at the gym together and relishing scrumptious foods, the snaps scream love from miles away. Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar celebrated their 3-year milestone by cutting not one but three delicious cakes. Can it get any better than this? We bet not.

In one snap, Shibani Dandekar smiles beamingly at the camera. Indeed, she looks the prettiest in a pink gown. Our favourite click: The last photo where Farhan Akhtar gently holds Shibani's hand. We can't even!

Shibani Dandekar's heartfelt side note read, “Happy 7 and 3! You have made me happier than I ever thought I could be Farhan Akhtar I love you more than you will ever know (red heart and evil eye emoji)”

Farhan Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Hrithik Roshan wished the couple a “happy anniversary”. Actress Shahana Goswami and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar echoed a similar sentiment. Hrithik's girlfriend, actress Saba Azad commented, “Blessed be you two.”

Film veteran Tanvi Azmi wrote, “How utterly beautiful and happy you both look!! I love you guys yaaaa.” Singer Jasleen Royal reacted by adding a hand-heart and starry emoji.

Shibani Dandekar's Valentine's Day wish for Farhan Akhtar was sugar, spice and everything nice. The pair's food adventures were a major part of the album. Shibani's caption said, “V day love dump.”

Earlier, Farhan Akhtar was married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. They parted ways in 2016. Farhan and Adhuna share two daughters — Shakya and Akira.

Workwise, Farhan Akhtar is awaiting the release of his military-action film 120 Bahadur on November 21. He is also producing Don 3.