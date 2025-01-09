Shabana Azmi On Rumours Farhan Akhtar Is Expecting Child With Shibani Dandekar: "No Truth In It"

Farhan Akhtar is celebrating his 51st birthday today. Rumours were swirling that he's expecting his first child with wife Shibani Dandekar after a news portal published an article. ETimes asked Shabana Azmi to confirm the news. The film veteran denied the rumours and said, "There's no truth in it."

On Wednesday night, Zoya Akhtar hosted a birthday bash for Farhan, his sister-in-law Anusha Dandekar and Farah Khan. The trio share their birthday on January 9.

Sharing a picture from the celebrations, Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Bring it in."

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar welcomed 2025 in a mushy way. Farhan and Shibani shared glimpses from their New Year celebrations on Instagram.

The first picture in the carousel has the couple sharing a passionate kiss as they ring in 2025. The following shots have them enjoying themselves with their close friends and dancing the night away.

Earlier, on a podcast with Rhea Chakraborty, Shibani revealed terrible comments she had received when she started dating Farhan.

Shibani said, "On a daily basis, when I started my relationship with Farhan, people used to say these two things to me: 'love jihad and gold digger.' What am I supposed to do with that? I am not going to cry myself to bed because people are saying these things."

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar has his military-action film 120 Bahadur releasing on November 21, 2025. He is also producing Don 3 with Ritesh Sidhwani, it has Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in the lead.