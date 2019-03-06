The Truth About Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar's Rumoured 'April Or May Wedding'

Farhan Akhtar photographed with Shibani Dandekar. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Farhan and Shibani have been dating for little over a year now They frequently trend for their mushy social media posts Farhan also attended Shibani's sister's wedding last month

After reports of their engagement filled up gossip columns (more on that later), Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar found a spot on the list of trends for reports of their upcoming rumoured wedding. Several media websites, including Hindustan Times and News18, reported that Farhan sort of confirmed that he's marrying Shibani in April or may be in May. In an episode of TapeCast (in which celebs answers pre-recorded questions), Farhan Akhtar appeared with actress Bhumi Pednekar and the actress played a cassette marked 'do not play' for Farhan. It was Shibani voice on the cassette asking Farhan, "Hey Farhan, are we getting married in April or May? Can you please let me know because I am very confused."

Farhan said: "I think she is having a lot of fun with a lot of news that is going around currently, about us looking for wedding planners." When Bhumi pressed and asked: "Are you though?" Farhan replied, "It may be April or April be 'May'." That's elusive Farhan Akhtar, for you.

On Monday, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar trended for a while after the former Instagrammed a picture of them holding hands, in which the Internet, spotted the rings on their ring fingers. Though neither of the rings were the usual diamond or promise band sorts but Instagram users were convinced that Farhan and Shibani were engaged. Several congratulatory messages filled up the comments thread.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating for little over a year now and they frequently trend for their mushy social media posts. Last month, Farhan attended Shibani's sister Apeksha's wedding.