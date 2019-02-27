Farhan Akhtar Clicks Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar The Best. Here's Proof

Shibani Dandekar Instagrammed this photo of herself (courtesy shibanidandekar)

Actress-model Shibani Dandekar introduced beach vibes on Instagram with a new photo of hers, in which she can be seen soaking up the sun. Shibani assigned credit for the photo to actot-filmmaker Farah Akhtar, who she is dating. Shibani's post, which is captioned: "Somewhere in the middle of paradise," received a whole lot of love on Instagram and garnered over 7 lakh 'likes' in less than half a day. The photo, which streamed in sunlight onto Instagram, appears to be from Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's Mexico trip. Well, this is not the first time that Farhan Akhtar has exercised his photography skills for Shibani Dandekar. The couple had filled up their Instagram feed earlier with post-card worthy clicks from Mexico, most of which is courtesy Farhan Akhtar.

But first, you must see how much of a beach baby Shibani Dandekar is.

Here are some of the other posts from Shibani and Farhan's travel diaries.

Meanwhile last week, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar shared identical posts on their profiles with the caption: "Three six five," when the Internet speculated that the couple were celebrating their anniversary. But we were just thrilled to have seen Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar together in a photo.

Shibani Dandekar had also posted this loved-up "wedding vibes" photo and said: "My sister's wedding just to be clear!"

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar began making public appearances from some time in 2018 but neither of them has confirmed the dating rumours yet. Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani divorced in April last year after 16 years of marriage. They are parents to two daughters Shakya and Akira. On the work front, Farhan is filming The Sky Is Pink, which also stars Priyanka Chopra.