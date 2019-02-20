Credit For This Pic Of Shibani Dandekar Goes To 'Ace Fashion Photographer' Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar looks simply stunning. (Image courtesy: shibanidandekar)

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar, who are currently holidaying in Mexico (going by Farhan's recent Instagram post), shared more envy-inducing pictures from their dreamy vacation on their respective Instagram profiles (but more about that later). On Wednesday, Shibani Dandekar shared a stunning picture of herself dressed in an oversized red Balenciaga coat on Instagram and the photo credit went to (no points for guessing) her boyfriend Farhan Akhtar. Shibani captioned the picture: "That Boston Balenciaga swagger" and referred to Farhan Akhtar as an "ace fashion photographer" in her caption.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar also shared a picture from Mexico (Farhan disclosed the destination in his post). The 45-year-old actor captioned the post: "Four feet from paradise." He added the hashtags "#FarOutdoors,"#Tulum, #Mexico,#Sunshinevibes, #Turquoisewater, #Beachbums, #Chill, #Swim and #Siesta."

On Tuesday, Farhan and Shibani treated their fans to several pictures from their beach vacation. They posted pictures and videos on their respective Instagram stories. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Shibani and Farhan trended big time after they shared identical posts on their Instagram profiles a few days ago. Farhan captioned the post: "Tum muskuraado zaraa, chiraag jalaado zaraa, andhera hataado zaraa, roshni phailaado zaraa."

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will next be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim.

Shibani Dandekar became a household name after she started hosting the Indian Premier League. She is best-known for hosting TV shows like The Stage, Style And The City and Top Model India.