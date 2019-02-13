'What A Beautiful Moment:' Farhan Akhtar Comments On Pic Of Rumoured Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar From Her Sister's Wedding

Farhan Akhtar photographed with Shibani Dandekar (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Farhan Akhtar, who appears to be closely following rumoured girlfriend Shibani Dandekar's social media activities, was quick to comment on a post shared by the TV presenter from her sister Apeksha's wedding in Mumbai. "What a beautiful moment. Kudos to the photographer," read Farhan's comment, to which he also added some heart emoticons. The picture features Shibani and her other sister Anusha, also a TV presenter, walking Apeksha to the mandap. "Little goose is the first one out the gate," read Shibani's caption for the heartwarming photo. The wedding took place last weekend and Farhan was Shibani's plus one at the ceremony.

Apeksha Dandekar, who is a singer, married Nimki Mukhiya actor Abhishek Sharma. Anusha's actor boyfriend Karan Kundra was also part of the festivities.

Meanwhile, from the ceremony, Shibani and Farhan shared identical posts on their respective Instagram accounts. While Farhan dedicated a shayari to Shibani, her 'wedding vibes' comment sent the Internet into a meltdown. Take a look at their loved-up photo here.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar frequently trend for their mushy Instagram posts and for pictures from their outings. Last month, Farhan took Shibani to Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch event.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Shibani was asked if she's dating Farhan. She said, "I think a picture speaks a thousand words. When I post something, it's there for the people to see. I don't think you need to write a caption or say something; it's there in the picture(s). Whatever is there is what you want to take and make from it... I don't think we are going out about to hide anything or announce anything. It is what it is."

Farhan Akhtar was previously married to celebrity hair stylist Adhuna Bhabani. They are parents to daughters Shakya and Akira.