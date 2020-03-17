Farhan Akhtar 'Didn't Get The Social Distancing Memo.' See Shibani Dandekar's Post

Shibani Dandekar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: shibanidandekar )

Highlights Shibani Dandekar shared a post on Tuesday

She Instagrammed a photo with Farhan

"Better half," she wrote

Amidst the self-isolation and "social distancing" in the time of Coronavirus pandemic, Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar are spending their quality time with each other as the actor "didn't get a social distancing memo." The reason we are saying this is because, on Tuesday, Shibani shared a loved-up photo of herself and Farhan, in which she can be seen holding him affectionately, and joked that while other celebs are practicing self-isolation, Farhan chose to meet her as he "clearly" did not get a memo on social distancing. Adorably calling Farhan her "better half," Shibani captioned her post like this: "Better half #Foo. Farhan Akhtar clearly didn't get the social distancing memo."

Check out Shibani Dandekar's latest post here:

Because of the Coronavirus scare, celebrities are staying indoors as a preventive measure against the virus. Along with updating their fans about what they are doing to kill time during their self-quarantine phase, stars such as Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Twinkle Khanna and Kareena Kapoor are also asking their fans to stay safe and take precautions.

Coming back to Farhan and Shibani Dandekar, the actor started dating Shibani in 2018 and confirmed their relationship on Instagram by sharing a picture of himself and her, in which both of them could be seen walking hand-in-hand.

The duo, every now and then, share adorable posts for each other on their respective social media profiles.

Farhan Akhtar was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters - Shakya and Akira. The duo officially ended their 16-year-long marriage in April 2017.