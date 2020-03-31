Sonam Kapoor Shares Adorable Pic Of 'Sleepy, Hungry Baby' - Anand Ahuja

Highlights
- Sonam shared a pic featuring Anand Ahuja
- She captioned it with lyrics from a Bob Marley song
- Sonam and Anand are currently in Delhi
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who are currently in Delhi, went into self isolation soon after they flew back to India from London earlier this month. As the country is in a lockdown, Sonam and Anand are spending some quality time together, glimpses of which often appear on the actress' timeline. On Tuesday, Sonam shared an adorable selfie of herself and husband Anand, who can be seen rubbing his eyes while Sonam gives him a kiss. "Sleepy, hungry baby," Sonam wrote in the hashtags and of course added: "Everyday phenomenal." Sonam captioned her post by borrowing lyrics from Bob Marley's Three Little Birds.
Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's post here:
Rise up this mornin' Smiled with the risin' sun Three little birds Pitch by my doorstep Singin' sweet songs Of melodies pure and true Saying', (this is my message to you) Singing' don't worry 'bout a thing 'Cause every little thing gonna be alright Singing' don't worry (don't worry) 'bout a thing 'Cause every little thing gonna be alright #everydayphenomenal #sleepyhungrybaby
Meanwhile, unable to fly back to her Mumbai home, the Neerja actress often misses her family and digs up throwback pictures like these.
Sonam also missed celebrating her mother Sunita Kapoor's birthday with her. So, she sent these throwback greetings on Instagram.
You've guided me with love and patience all through life. Your passion, intelligence and creativity is simply inspiring and I'm lucky to call myself your daughter! Whoever I am today is because of you and I thank you for that! Happy birthday mom! Miss you sooo much! @kapoor.sunita
In a post about dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, Sonam had listed down a few essential qualities to resort to at this point: "Kindness, empathy and understanding is the need of the hour. Self discipline, self reflection and isolation is the need of the hour. There isn't any place for negativity, hate, xenophobia, racism and dishonesty."
Kindness, Empathy and understanding is the need of the hour. Self discipline, self reflection and isolation is the need of the hour. There isn't any place for negativity, hate, xenophobia, racism and dishonesty. Please please stay at home if you can. Drink hot water as much as you can. Gargle with Salt . Bathe as soon as you come home and don't sit anywhere before you do. Wash clothes immediately or sun them Clean all metal surfaces Don't smoke Hands should be washed several times a day. Elevate zinc and vit c doses. Pets don't spread the virus, so stop abandoning them or killing them. Don't eat cold things. Attack a sore throat immediately. Apparently the virus lives in the throat for 3-4 days before moving to the lungs.
Meanwhile, Sonam recently trended a great deal for defending singer Kanika Kapoor, who was criticised on social media for not going into self-quarantine after travelling from UK to India. Kanika Kapoor was tested positive for the virus days after her return. In India, over 1,250 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected so far.