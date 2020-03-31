Sonam Kapoor Shares Adorable Pic Of 'Sleepy, Hungry Baby' - Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who are currently in Delhi, went into self isolation soon after they flew back to India from London earlier this month. As the country is in a lockdown, Sonam and Anand are spending some quality time together, glimpses of which often appear on the actress' timeline. On Tuesday, Sonam shared an adorable selfie of herself and husband Anand, who can be seen rubbing his eyes while Sonam gives him a kiss. "Sleepy, hungry baby," Sonam wrote in the hashtags and of course added: "Everyday phenomenal." Sonam captioned her post by borrowing lyrics from Bob Marley's Three Little Birds.

Meanwhile, unable to fly back to her Mumbai home, the Neerja actress often misses her family and digs up throwback pictures like these.

Sonam also missed celebrating her mother Sunita Kapoor's birthday with her. So, she sent these throwback greetings on Instagram.

In a post about dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, Sonam had listed down a few essential qualities to resort to at this point: "Kindness, empathy and understanding is the need of the hour. Self discipline, self reflection and isolation is the need of the hour. There isn't any place for negativity, hate, xenophobia, racism and dishonesty."

Meanwhile, Sonam recently trended a great deal for defending singer Kanika Kapoor, who was criticised on social media for not going into self-quarantine after travelling from UK to India. Kanika Kapoor was tested positive for the virus days after her return. In India, over 1,250 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected so far.