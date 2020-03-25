Sonam Kapoor Sends Love From Delhi On Mom Sunita Kapoor's Birthday

Sonam Kapoor with Sunita Kapoor. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor, who won't be there in Mumbai for mother Sunita Kapoor's birthday this year, sent love in the form of a social media post on Wednesday. The Neerja actress, who is currently in New Delhi with her husband and Bhane owner Anand Ahuja, shared a throwback picture on her Instagram profile. In the photograph, the mother-daughter duo can be seen twinning in black outfits. An emotional Sonam wrote: "Happy, happy birthday my mama. I miss you so much. I wish I was there while you cut your cake and I wish I could get your hugs. I love you and I'll see you soon." Sunita Kapoor acknowledged Sonam's wish in the comments section and she wrote: "Love you so much beta, I feel all your love always."

Meanwhile, Sonam's sister and film producer Rhea Kapoor shared a set of lovely throwback pictures and she wrote: "Happy birthday to the sun in our solar system and the woman who taught me everything. How to love, how to be strong, how to be kind, how to dress, when to say yes and how to say no. I love you so much mom. There's no one like you in this world, I couldn't be half the woman I'm trying to be without you in my life."

Anil Kapoor met designer Sunita Kapoor on the sets of the 1984 film Meri Jung and they got married the same year. Sonam Kapoor, the couple's eldest child, is a renowned Bollywood actress while Rhea Kapoor is a filmmaker. Their youngest child, Harshvardhan Kapoor, is also an actor, who made his Bollywood debut in Mirzya.