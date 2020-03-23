Quarantined, Sonam Kapoor Was Missing Fam. So She Posted This Throwback

Sonam Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in New Delhi along with her husband Anand Ahuja, was missing her father Anil Kapoor and her sister Rhea Kapoor big time, so she shared a throwback picture from her good old childhood days on her Instagram profile on Monday. In the throwback picture, Sonam, Rhea and Anil Kapoor can be seen dressed in colour-coordinated white outfits. "Miss you Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor," she captioned the post. Anil Kapoor, in the comment section wrote: "Miss you and Anand too." Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja returned from London last week and have been in quarantine ever since.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Sonam Kapoor has actively been sharing posts on the novel coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan (China) late last year and has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. Here are some of the posts shared by Sonam:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. Sonam also stared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, last year. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects as of now.

Sonam Kapoor - Anil and Sunita Kapoor's eldest child - is a renowned Bollywood actress, while Rhea Kapoor is a filmmaker. Their youngest child Harshvardhan Kapoor is also an actor, who made his Bollywood debut in Mirzya.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen Mohit Suri's Malang. He will next be seen in Mumbai Saga.