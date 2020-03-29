Akshay Kumar Takes Twinkle Khanna To Hospital Amid Lockdown, She Says: 'My Driver All The Way From Chandni Chowk'

Akshay Kumar in a still from a video shared by Twinkle Khanna. (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Highlights Twinkle Khanna shared a post on Sunday

She posted a clip

She visited a hospital on Sunday for her foot dressing appointment

For Akshay Kumar, safety comes first and his wife Twinkle Khanna's latest post on Instagram proves it. On Sunday, Twinkle posted a video of the duo returning from a hospital and described how the scene on "deserted roads" looked like amid the 21-day lockdown. In the video, in which Akshay can be seen driving with a mask on, she hilariously called him her "driver all the way from Chandni Chowk" and clarified that she visited the hospital for her "broken foot" and not for Coronavirus. "The roads are deserted except for some pigeons and crows... Here's my driver all the way from Chandni Chowk and we are on our way back from the hospital. No, I don't have coronavirus. People go to the hospital for many things, including like me for being unusually clumsy," Twinkle said in the video.

Referring to Akshay Kumar's contribution of Rs 25 crore to COVID-19 relief fund, Twinkle, who is known for her epic sense of humour, added: "So this Sunday, my husband's pocket is lighter and our hearts have never been more full. And my foot is bloody broken. A happy Sunday to you as well."

Take a look:

Akshay Kumar has been urging his fans to take Coronavirus lockdown seriously and to stay inside their houses through various posts on social media. On Saturday, he pledged to contribute Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-CARES Fund. "This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crore from my savings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's PM-CARES Fund. Let's save lives, jaan hai toh jahaan hai," he tweeted.

This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji's PM-CARES Fund. Let's save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020

The PM-CARES Fund is an initiative started by the government to combat the coronavirus crisis arising in the country.