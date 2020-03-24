'Have You Lost It?': Akshay Kumar Delivers A Stern Message In Must Watch Video

Akshay Kumar in a still from the video (courtesy akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar, who has been requesting people to stay indoors and comply with the government's mandate to self-quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak, resurfaced on Instagram with a stern message. Addressing those still stepping out of their houses, the 52-year-old actor said in an Instagram video: "Har baar main apse dil ki baat pyaar se bolta hun paar aaj kasam se itni khunnak aa rahi hai nah ki koi galat shabd nikal jaye toh mujhe maaf karna. Kya dimaag hil gaya hai kya kuchh logo ka? Kya ho gaya hai logo ko? Kiss ko lockdown ka matlab samjh mein nahi aa raha hai? Lockdown ka matlab hota hai ghar par raho. Ghar ke bhitar raho, parivaar ke saath raho. (Every time I share my thoughts with you guys politely but I swear, today, I am so annoyed that excuse me if I end up saying something rude. Have some people lost it? What has happened to people? Who doesn't understand what a lockdown is? Lockdown means stay at home. Stay inside your home, stay with your family)."

Akshay also talked about how self-isolating with your family can make you the real heroes at such a difficult time. "<>Mazaak nahi hai is time. Iss bimari ke samne sabki haalat buri hai, puri duniya ki haalat buri hai. Sirf ghar pe raho. . This is not a joke. Everyone's in a tough phase because of the disease)," Akshay added in his video message.

Akshay Kumar's video came just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation for the second time in the wake of coronavirus and called for a 21 day lockdown in India, starting Tuesday midnight. During this time frame, he urged the people not to come out of their houses.

On Janta Curfew on Sunday, Akshay Kumar, along with the rest of the nation, cheered for Covid-19 fighters. "With my neighbours taking a moment to appreciate those who do not have this luxury of staying at home and working tirelessly to keep us safe," he wrote for a video of himself, Hrithik Roshan and Sajid Nadiadwala banging utensils from their beachfront homes.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's film Sooryavanshi, which was supposed to released on March 27, has been postponed indefinitely.

In India, over 490 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected so far.