Twinkle Khanna On Husband Akshay Kumar Contributing Rs 25 Crore To COVID-19 Relief Fund: 'The Man Makes Me Proud'

Twinkle Khanna is "proud" of Akshay Kumar, who recently pledged to donate Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relief fund for COVID-19. The 46-year-old author, in her latest tweet, shared a glimpse of the conversation she had with her actor husband regarding his decision to contribute the money to help other people during the Coronavirus outbreak and said that he makes her "proud." Twinkle tweeted: "The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ' I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing'."

Twinkle's appreciation post arrived after Akshay Kumar, on Saturday, pledged the amount to the newly formed PM Modi's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) and tweeted: "This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crore from my savings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's PM-CARES Fund. Let's save lives, jaan hai toh jahaan hai."

Take a look at Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's tweets here:

The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ' I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.' https://t.co/R9hEin8KF1 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 28, 2020

Other than Akshay Kumar, several other celebrities such as Prabhas, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu and Varun Dhawan have also contributed to the PM-CARES relief fund. Hrithik Roshan contributed by procuring N95 and FFP3 masks and other protective gear.

To stop the spread of Coronavirus, the government has banned all activity except essential ones statewide and has asked people to stay at home to observe the 21-day lockdown. The virus has claimed over 15 lives in the country with over 900 positive cases till now.