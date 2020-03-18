Twinkle Khanna Wanted Akshay Kumar To Keep Nitara Busy But Then This LOL Thing Happened

Twinkle Khanna shared this photo (courtesy twinklerkhanna)

Amid the coronavirus shutdown, Twinkle Khanna is trying to work on her new book with some help from husband Akshay Kumar. The key role that Twinkle wanted Akshay to play in all of this is just to keep daughter Nitara busy. But for Twinkle, things didn't go as planned when the father-daughter duo got together. With a hashtag, she added that for her, the "next writing spot is the bathroom" because of the peace and quiet. LOL. Twinkle shared a photo from her writing couch, focusing on the scene in front of her. In the garden outside, Akshay and Nitara can be seen having a little chat in a picnic like setting. And that's precisely what's keeping Twinkle from writing away to glory.

"Thought I would work on my book while he keeps her busy but the people that live inside my head don't talk to me when the people I live with are chattering away as well," Twinkle captioned her photo.

When Twinkle is not writing, she joins Nitara for book reading sessions. Nitara is a bookworm, just like her mother. "There is nothing better than lying down next to each other, engrossed in our own book, but still together. The greed to capture this moment of joy, to preserve it for a stage when memory will invariably be shrouded by the cobwebs of time, was overwhelming," Twinkle captioned one of her posts.

Twinkle Khanna is the best-selling author of books such Mrs Funnybones, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving. Twinkle sports many hats - she's also a columnist, an interior designer and a producer.