Here's What Twinkle Khanna Wanted To Do After 3-Hour Session With 'Teacher' Nitara

Twinkle Khanna shared this image. (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna )

Twinkle Khanna sprinkled a dash of her signature humour on her Twitter profile on Tuesday. The 46-year-old author, in her post, wrote that she wanted to stab her eye with a fork after a three-hour-long session with her daughter, sorry, we mean her "teacher" Nitara (all in good humour, of course). Mrs Funnybones' post came with an unusual analogy between her daughter Nitara and her Wi-Fi connection. "3 hours into day I of virtual learning with my first grader and I want to stab my eye with a fork. It doesn't help that my Wi-Fi connection has the same attention span as my child, which means, they both take a break every five minutes," wrote Twinkle. She added the hashtag #TeachersAreAClassApart.

Last week, Twinkle Khanna shared a lovely picture with Nitara and she wrote: "Nothing better than lying down next to each other, engrossed in our own book, but still together. The greed to capture this moment of joy, to preserve it for a stage when memory will invariably be shrouded by the cobwebs of time, was overwhelming. #MeAndMine #loveinthetimeofcorona."

Twinkle Khanna, a former Bollywood actress, is a celebrated columnist. She has authored three best-selling books. Her first book Mrs Funnybones was a compilation of her columns. Her second book - The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad was an anthology of short stories, while her third book Pyjamas Are Forgiving was a novel.

Twinkle is also an interior decorator, the owner of The White Window, and a film producer. Her last project as a film producer was the National Award-winning film PadMan, which starred her husband Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

