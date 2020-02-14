Valentine's Day 2020: Twinkle Khanna Drops iPad Truth Bomb And Akshay Kumar Is Mad

Akshay and Twinkle are cute together (courtesy twinklerkhanna)

Highlights Twinkle and Akshay had a Twitter exchange on Valentine's Day

"Akshay, you do remember a disabled device?" Twinkle tweeted

"And all this while I was blaming my PA," Akshay responded

This story is about the Twinkle Khanna-Akshay Kumar Twitter exchange we all were waiting for on Valentine's Day. Twinkle, a bestselling author and a celebrated columnist, wrote an interesting article about "How to survive marriage without going to jail" and shared glimpses of her married life with Akshay Kumar. In the guide, published on her new venture Tweak India, Twinkle wrote she had once changed the password of Akshay's iPad without his knowledge. She added that the iPad was eventually disabled after Akshay's multiple attempts to log in. Twinkle's anecdote is a personal example of point no #4: "Gadgets are injurious to health" of her article. "A Valentine's gift for all women and it may or may not involve cough syrups. Here is my guide on how to survive marriage without going to jail," Twinkle wrote in her tweet.

"Akshay, you do remember a disabled device?" Twinkle added.

A Valentine's gift for all women and it may or may not involve cough syrups:) Here is my guide on how to survive marriage without going to jail https://t.co/a4POlwUrzq@akshaykumar you do remember a disabled device? #ValentinesDaypic.twitter.com/Awf0C8vnCN — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 14, 2020

Meanwhile, it looks like Akshay Kumar had been blaming his assistant for meddling with his iPad and passwords. Replying to Twinkle, Akshay tweeted: "And all this while I was blaming my PA for fidgeting with my iPad. Now contemplating which method to use to get back. Your suggestions?"

And all this while I was blaming my PA for fidgeting with my iPad Now contemplating which method to use to get back. Your suggestions?https://t.co/4TqrO6WknXhttps://t.co/cRloISyjCJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 14, 2020

Well, umm... looks like Twinkle and Akshay's Valentine's Day got a great start!

But like Akshay said on his anniversary this year: "All said and done, I wouldn't have it any other way." Akshay had to add the disclaimer because he started off his anniversary post like this: "Some days you wanna cuddle and some days look like... as you can see." Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar got married in 2001 and are parents to a teenaged son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has an impressive line-up of films such as Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Sooryavanshi, Baap Re Baap! and Atrangi Re. Twinkle Khanna is busy being the undisputed queen of ROFL tweets and with her digital initiative Tweak India.