Twinkle Khanna Posts A Selfie After Trying To Hide Her Face Because Of A Unibrow

Twinkle Khanna returns to Instagram without a whiff of "the big reveal" she talked about in her previous post. The 46-year-old author trended a great deal on Thursday for trying to hide her face from the paparazzi. Later, in an Instagram post, she said the reason she was shielding her face was because of her unibrowed look for a "big reveal". But looks like we'll have to wait for that a little longer. On Friday morning, Twinkle Khanna Instagrammed just another regular selfie and wrote it's her "serious face day" in the hashtags. "After a week's worth of hair, make-up and shoots, it's nice to have nothing on my skin except sunblock, drink loads of tea and coffee and do what I love best - bury my nose in some research and write away." Twinkle is a best-selling author but the past few days, she was busy with an ad shoot.

On Friday, Twinkle rushed her way to the car while exiting the sets of her as shoot. She managed to conceal her face from the paparazzi with a piece of paper. The shutterbugs caught just a glimpse of Twinkle smiling as she shut the car door. "The next thing people will do after we run out of masks Me? I am rocking a unibrow for something new - Wait for the big reveal." Like Tahira Kashyap, who commented "I am intrigued," we are too are intrigued.

Twinkle Khanna sports many hats - apart from being an author, she's also an interior designer, a producer and also a Twitter humourist.