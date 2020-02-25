Twinkle Khanna's Latest Post Shows What Happens When 'Life Puts On Its Art Director Hat'

Twinkle Khanna shared this photo. (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Highlights Twinkle Khanna shared a post on Tuesday

"Everything is magically colour-coordinated," she wrote

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist

Twinkle Khanna sure knows how to delight her fans with her social media posts. The actress-turned-author shared a post on Tuesday and it's a perfect example of "serendipity." Why, you ask? It's because her post shows what happens when "life puts on its art director hat." Twinkle shared a photo, which only features her legs placed on a swing with a book kept on the top of it. The "magically colour-coordinated" things in the frame inspired Twinkle to caption her post like this: "Sometimes life puts on its Art Director hat and everything is magically colour-coordinated." She accompanied her post with the hashtag #SerendipityAtItsVeryBest. Take a look:

Twinkle Khanna's humour-infused social media posts always make our day. To save you the trouble, we have handpicked a few for you. Take a look:

Twinkle Khanna married actor Akshay Kumar in the year 2001. The couple are parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

On the work front, Twinkle Khanna is a former Bollywood actress and a celebrated columnist. She is the author of Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones - all of which were best-sellers. Twinkle has worked in several films such as Mela, Jodi No. 1, Dil Tera Diwana, and Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega among others. She is also an interior decorator, the owner of The White Window, and a film producer. Her last project as a film producer was the National Award-winning film PadMan, which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role.