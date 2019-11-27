Twinkle Khanna's Reaction When She Is Asked To Serve Food On 'Instagram First'

Twinkle Khanna shared this image. (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Let's just admit that we all have that one friend who can't help but share pictures of the food on Instagram before consuming it. Well, if you are nodding your head in agreement, you are not alone. Count Twinkle Khanna in too. Mrs Funnybones sprinkled her quirky humour on Instagram once again. The 45-year-old author shared a picture on the photo sharing application, in which she could be seen posing in front of a grand platter with what can be best described as a perplexed expression. Twinkle also explained the reason behind her expression in her post and wrote: "When you want to eat and your friend insists you wait so that the meal can be served on Instagram first." She added the hashtag #petpeeve to her post.

Twinkle Khanna's love for food clearly reflects on her Instagram profile. Remember the post where she explained how envy is not green but "buttery yellow." The one where she shared a picture of her meal and wrote: "Envy is not green but buttery yellow. While I am merely dabbing my lips with some bland quinoa, my lanky manager has gobbled up chicken nuggets, eggs, parathas and a croissant with butter. Needless to say I don't wish her well. #NothingBeatsBreadAndButter."

Remember the time when Twinkle couldn't help but share the picture of her meal because it looked "good?" She wrote: "When your breakfast looks so good that you want to take a picture - But it also looks so good that you can't help taking one quick bite."

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and the author of Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones - all of which were best-sellers. Twinkle is also an interior decorator, the owner of The White Window, and a film producer.

