'Love In The Time Of Corona': Glimpse Of Twinkle Khanna And Daughter Nitara's Lazy Saturday

While we are stuck at work, Twinkle Khanna is having an easy breezy Saturday, just the kind we would want. The actress-turned-author shared a glimpse of her weekend shenanigans on Instagram and hashtagged it "Love in the time of corona." Twinkle's post features a glimpse of her daughter Nitara, who is also a bookworm, just like her mother. In the photo, both Twinkle and Nitara can be seen enjoying a book reading session on Saturday. "There is nothing better than lying down next to each other, engrossed in our own book, but still together. The greed to capture this moment of joy, to preserve it for a stage when memory will invariably be shrouded by the cobwebs of time, was overwhelming #MeAndMine #bookwormbaby #loveinthetimeofcorona," Twinkle captioned her post.

Here's how Twinkle and Nitara's Saturday morning looked it:

Meanwhile, amidst the coronavirus outbreak, Twinkle shared this note on Twitter: "This can also be seen as a reset button. Time to think about what we need versus what we chase. Learning to keep our loved ones close and the world at a distance is the silver lining to this spiky, black cloud."

Twinkle recently posted about getting back to what she "loves best" - reading and writing - on Instagram: "After a week's worth of hair, make-up and shoots, it's nice to have nothing on my skin except sunblock, drink loads of tea and coffee and do what I love best-Bury my nose in some research and write away." An ad shoot reportedly kept Twinkle busy.

Earlier, she was spotted trying to hide her face while exiting a shooting location in Mumbai. Here's how she explained the situation:

Twinkle Khanna sports many hats - apart from being an author, she's also an interior designer, a producer and also a Twitter humourist.