Father's Day 2025: Greetings From Kajol, Nayanthara, Karan Johar And Others

It is Father's Day today, and our favourite Bollywood celebrities are going all out to celebrate their dads. From throwback pictures to warm notes, the internet is flooding with posts dedicated to their real-life superheroes. On top of the list is Sunny Deol, who shared a couple of special pictures with his father and veteran actor, Dharmendra, on Instagram.

The opening frame featured the father and son duo sitting together in a park. The next throwback image showed a young Dharmendra with his arms around Sunny.

In the caption, Sunny Deol wrote, “Happy Father's Day, Papa. Your strength, your love, and your endless guidance have shaped the man I am today. Proud to be your son — always walking in your footsteps. Love you forever."

Kajol also shared a vintage picture with her late father, Shomu Mukherjee. The image depicted the actress standing with her father while he had her arms around her shoulders. The side note read, "Confidence is the one thing people say I have in abundance.. here's to the man who gave it to me and taught it to me .. he used to call me his tigress and always told me to be as loud and proud as I wanted without a filter! It's his birthday this week as well and somehow it seems appropriate that father's day comes so close to his birthday."

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who became father to twins Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in 2017, called his decision to be a single parent the "most emotionally satisfying decision" of his life. He wrote, "I was told to read books, listen to podcasts and to speak to other parents for help and guidance .. and while I truly appreciate all the good intentions of generous advice I feel each journey of a parent ( more so a single parent ) is truly unique and needs to be dealt with on your personal instinct… there are no rules for parenting there are just instincts that guide me everyday."

He added, "I know I will falter, fumble and fall…. But the abundant love always makes me eventually rise…. Today I celebrate myself … for completing my own half existence with the presence of my blessings Roohi and Yash… they filled a deep void and created some more space for love in my aura and heart…"

Shanaya Kapoor too shared some pictures with her father and actor Sanjay Kapoor. "At the movies with dad.. Happy Father's Day! Love you!," she wrote in the caption.

Neha Dhupia shared a special post dedicated to her father Pradip Dhupia and husband Angad Singh Bedi. She wrote, "Because our strength, our love, our home and our happy place lies in your strong arms …. #happyfathersday. We love you pa. I am nothing without you and your love … @pdhupia. We love you, Angad. To the best daddy there ever can and will be …. @angadbedi We love you."

Nayanthara shared a string of pictures of her husband, Vignesh Shivan, playing with their twins, Uyir and Ulag. The actress attached a warm note of appreciation for Vignesh in her Instagram post and wrote, "The Silent version of unconditional love. Happy Father's Day to the best DADA in the world Thank you for giving us the best life & thank you for making it so beautiful with all the love you shower on us. We love you Dada."

Suniel Shetty also posted a tribute for his father, Veerappa Shetty, on the special occasion. Sharing a throwback picture, the actor wrote, “No big post. No fancy words. Just a heart full of gratitude and a quiet thank you…For the love that never asked for anything in return. For being my first hero, my silent strength, My forever home. Happy Father's Day."

Happy Father's Day!