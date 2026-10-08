'If You Want To Blame Someone, You Can Blame Me': Dulquer Salmaan Reacts To <i>I'm Game</i> Backlash

Dulquer Salmaan marked his return to Malayalam cinema with the action thriller I'm Game. Following the release, the film received mixed reviews and an underwhelming response at the box office. On Wednesday, the actor broke his silence and defended his production team after a fan alleged that it was responsible for the film's failure.

A fan shared a post on X criticising the actor's production house, Wayfarer Films. “There was a very long thread (now deleted) which I posted after the release of I'm Game. I have explained how WF messed the project. It's true that sometimes it goes out of control, but this time it was pure mistakes that happened from the production side. Hope you have seen that thread, DQ!” the fan wrote.

In response, Dulqueer Salmaan admitted that he had seen the analysis but refused to put the entire blame on a team. “I read through it. I'm not saying you were wrong in your analysis. You were mostly right. And trust me, we are aware of all of it. But there are just times when from our end we can do everything right. But outside factors or other circumstances can turn those upside down.”

The actor continued, “It's easy to analyse an end product or result. But it takes 2-300 people to make a film. It's never easy. Never simple. And never something you can apply formulae or academics to. No production house or actor in world cinema intends to make mistakes or a bad film. In life, has everything gone the way you intended? So imagine an entity that operates with an internal team and multiple external teams. I'll always stand by my team, and if you want to blame someone, you can blame me.”

I'm Game was set to release on Onam, clashing with Prithviraj Sukumaran's Khalifa and Nivin Pauly's Bethlehem Kusumba Unit. However, later the film was postponed to a September release. On release day, several complaints stating content delays, screening issues, cancelled shows and others surfaced on X.

Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, I'm Game features Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. The film also stars Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt and Parth Tiwari in other important roles.

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