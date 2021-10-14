'I'd Like To Tell Myself Honsla Rakh': Shehnaaz Gill Says In Viral Video

Shehnaaz Gill shared this image. (courtesy shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill, who is currently busy with the promotional duties of her upcoming film Honsla Rakh, started trending courtesy a video which has been doing the rounds on social media. The video happens to be from a recent interview that she did along with her Honsla Rakh co-stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. In the video, the former Bigg Boss contestant can be heard saying in Punjabi: "I'd like to tell myself Honsla Rakh." The actress returned to work almost a month after the death of her bestfriend and actor Sidharth Shukla, with whom she participated in Bigg Boss 13. The video has been curated by several fan pages on social media.

Check out the video here:

TV star Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 in Mumbai last month. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill participated in Bigg Boss 13, which the late actor won. They also featured together in a couple of music videos, including Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona.

Shehnaaz Gill has featured in several Punjabi music videos and films such as Kala Shah Kala and Daaka.

After his star-making appearance in the popular daily soap Balika Vadhu: Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte, Sidharth Shukla starred in the TV show Dil Se Dil Tak alongside Rashami Desai. The actor also participated in TV reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. He also featured in Shashank Khaitan's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.